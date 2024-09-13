Presidential finalists’ public open forums set

As part of the process for selecting a new president, New River Community College will be holding open forums for community interaction with the five finalists for the position. Separate sessions will also be held for students, faculty and staff.

Each community forum will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the college’s Christiansburg site inside the Uptown Christiansburg location. Forum dates are as follows:

Schedule for the community open sessions with NRCC presidential candidates

Dr. John Davis

Wednesday, September 18

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Open/public forum with community

Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site

Dr. Peter Anderson

Friday, September 20

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Open/public forum with community

Room 123, NRCC’s Christiansburg site

Dr. Ted Lewis

Wednesday, September 25

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site



Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston

Friday, September 27

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site

Dr. Robert Brandon

Wednesday, October 2

11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.

Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site

The forums are open to the public. There will be brief remarks by each candidate followed by a question-and-answer session.

More information on each of the candidates is available at https://www.nr.edu/news/more.php?id=1742.