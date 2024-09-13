Presidential finalists’ public open forums set
As part of the process for selecting a new president, New River Community College will be holding open forums for community interaction with the five finalists for the position. Separate sessions will also be held for students, faculty and staff.
Each community forum will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in the college’s Christiansburg site inside the Uptown Christiansburg location. Forum dates are as follows:
Schedule for the community open sessions with NRCC presidential candidates
Dr. John Davis
Wednesday, September 18
11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Open/public forum with community
Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site
Dr. Peter Anderson
Friday, September 20
11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Open/public forum with community
Room 123, NRCC’s Christiansburg site
Dr. Ted Lewis
Wednesday, September 25
11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site
Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston
Friday, September 27
11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site
Dr. Robert Brandon
Wednesday, October 2
11 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Room 123, NRCC Christiansburg site
The forums are open to the public. There will be brief remarks by each candidate followed by a question-and-answer session.
More information on each of the candidates is available at https://www.nr.edu/news/more.php?id=1742.