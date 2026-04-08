Prince Phinazee Banks, 66, of Radford, Va passed away on March 27, 2026. Prince fought until the very end overcoming many of the challenges that came his way; he truly never gave up. He was the family member/friend that you could count on when in need. He and his wife opened their home to many, treated them like family, and provided for them without question. Prince proudly served in the Marines, and he took pride years he put into Volvo.

Prince was born in Bluefield, WV on August 16, 1959. Prince resided in Pulaski, Va most of his life. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia A. Banks; his parents, Vivian Willard and Bobby Banks; his siblings, Pearl Thorton, Bobbi Lee Webb, Jerome Banks, Otis Banks, Levata Brown. He leaves his love and cherished memories to his sister, Lena Brown; his children Lea Powell, Latoya Wade, Mickey Wade, and Keiatta Wade; his grandchildren Kearia, Shuequialya, Brandon, Stephanie, Davion, and Terriona, his beloved nephews Artivious and Adjulik in addition to all his other nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Bowers Funeral Home on Monday, April 13, 2026 with a private viewing for the family at 1:00 PM, open viewing for additional friends and family at 1:30 PM, and the funeral service will start at 2:00 PM. The interment will be held in Pinehurst Cemetery immediately after the service.

To sign Prince’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Pulaski, is handling the arrangements for the family.