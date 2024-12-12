Pry announces staff changes

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football head coach Brent Pry announced changes to his staff Thursday, parting ways with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Chris Marve, offensive line coach Ron Crook and senior director of strength and conditioning Dwight Galt IV.

“I appreciate the work Coach Marve, Coach Crook and Coach Galt have put into Virginia Tech football,” said Pry. “They are great men who, alongside their families, have poured into our university and our student-athletes. However, our on-field results have not met our standards. As head coach, it is my responsibility to make the necessary changes to restore this program to its rightful place among college football’s best and deliver the success Hokie Nation deserves.”

Marve and Galt IV came to Virginia Tech in 2022 with Pry as part of his initial staff, while Crook joined the staff in 2023.

The Hokies (6-6) will face Minnesota (7-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on January 3 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, marking Tech’s 36th all-time bowl berth.