Pulaski County and Pulaski County Public Service Authority Announce Assistance for Homeowners Affected by Flooding from Hurricane Helene

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County and the Pulaski County Public Service Authority (PSA) are working together to provide assistance to homeowners impacted by the recent flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Helene. Beginning tomorrow, October 1, and continuing for three weeks, the PSA convenience centers at Bagging Plant Road and Mason Street will operate with extended hours to accommodate the disposal needs of affected residents.

In addition, roll-off containers will be placed near flood-affected areas in Allisonia, Delton, Parrott, and Belspring, and a PSA grapple boom truck will be dispatched to pick up storm debris along the New River in these communities.

Detailed information about the extended hours and debris disposal locations is as follows:

PSA Convenience Centers Operating Hours (October 1–19, 2024):

Dublin – 5570 Utility Lane: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 m., Monday-Saturday

– 5570 Utility Lane: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 m., Monday-Saturday Fairlawn – 7791 Mason Street: 8:00 m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Roll-Off Containers:

Allisonia – Containers will be placed at Odell Park and Allisonia Boat

– Containers will be placed at Odell Park and Allisonia Boat Delton – Containers will be placed at the Clarks Ferry Road/Shulls Lane intersection and the Clarks Ferry Road/Ledge Rock Road intersection.

– Containers will be placed at the Clarks Ferry Road/Shulls Lane intersection and the Clarks Ferry Road/Ledge Rock Road intersection. Parrott – Containers will be placed at or near the Parrott River Road/Parrott Mountain Road intersection.

– Containers will be placed at or near the Parrott River Road/Parrott Mountain Road intersection. Belspring – Containers will be placed near the trestle on Depot

Grapple Boom Truck Schedule:

The grapple boom truck will operate on the following dates for properties along the New River:

Allisonia – October 1, 8, and 15

– October 1, 8, and 15 Delton – October 2, 9, and 16

– October 2, 9, and 16 Parrott and Belspring – October 3, 10, and 17

Residents are reminded that all items for grapple boom pickup must be placed near the roadside and should not be placed under power lines or low tree limbs.

For more information, please contact the Pulaski County Public Service Authority at (540) 674- 8720 or visit www.pulaskicounty.org.