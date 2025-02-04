Pulaski County announces “Dublin Doozy” St. Patrick’s celebration

Pulaski County Parks and Recreation, in close collaboration with Pulaski County Tourism and the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, is proud to announce that a new St. Patrick’s celebration, the “Dublin Doozy,” will take place at Randolph Park on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Honoring Dublin’s namesake, a wide range of festive family-friendly activities including a 5K, live music, and games will be available from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. alongside a variety of food and beverage options.

“Pulaski County is an event destination, and what better place to celebrate the St. Patrick’s holiday than at Randolph Park in Dublin,” said Jenna Kinder, assistant director of Parks and Recreation. “The Dublin Doozy creates a place for everyone to celebrate and enjoy a sense of community. We’re excited to offer a 5K component to this event for our friends who like to stay on the move.”

Dublin Doozy 5K participants will hit the start line at 3:00 p.m. for an afternoon of excitement. Adult registration will cost $25, while kids 12 and under can be registered for free. Each registrant will receive an event T-shirt and cup for a finish line fill-up of Long Way Brewing’s green beer, or Squeez’um & Shake’um’s green lemonade. Timed by Run Roanoke, and sponsored by RunAbout Sports, the top 5K finishers will receive medals.

Admission will be free for all non-5K participants, giving everyone a chance to join the celebration.

Attendees will be welcomed by music from The Reflections Band NRV, who will play throughout the afternoon.

The Dublin Doozy will feature a variety of food and drinks, including barbecue from Mountain 2 Island, hot pressed sandwiches from Copper Dog & Co., classic snacks like hot dogs and hot pretzels from The Snack Station, and sweet treats like funnel cakes with Irish cream from Johnny Ray’s. Guests can also enjoy a full St. Patrick’s Day drink menu from Space Rabbit Coffee and fresh-squeezed lemonade from Squeez’um & Shake’um.

For kids, free activities will be available throughout the event including face painting, carnival games, inflatables, scavenger hunts, and a shamrock-themed photo station.