Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce to host annual “Networking on the Green” Tournament

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “Networking on the Green” golf tournament Thursday, May 29, at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech. Team and individual registrations are still being accepted through Tuesday, May 27.

This four-person captain’s choice tournament is open to teams and individual players. Team registration is $450 and individual registration is $125. All participants will receive lunch, dinner, and gift bags.

The day begins with a networking lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. An awards dinner will be held following the tournament.

Mulligans will be available for purchase on the day of the event at $5 each, with a limit of two per player. Complimentary beer, soft drinks and water will be available on the course throughout the day. Prizes will be awarded to the winning team and runner-up.

A hole-in-one could win a participant a new car courtesy of Harvey’s Chevrolet Buick. The event will also feature a silent auction and raffle and local businesses are encouraged to donate items or sponsor the tournament.

For more information or to register, visit www.pulaskivachamber.org, call (540) 674-1911 or email info@pulaskivachamber.org.

About the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce:

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting local businesses, fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life in Pulaski County, Virginia. Through advocacy, community engagement and networking opportunities, the Chamber empowers members and strengthens the regional economy.

The Chamber extends its sincere thanks to all event sponsors for helping make this event possible. All proceeds will support Chambers programs and initiatives that promote local business development.

Beverage Sponsor: Camrett Logistics Lunch Sponsor: First Community Bank Cart Sponsor: Hodge Insurance

Driving Range & Putting Green Sponsor: Eleven West

Hole Sponsors:

First Bank & Trust Company

SERVPRO of Montgomery and Pulaski Counties

Hungate Business Services

NRV Lube Plus

Mason Jar Restaurant & Catering

RDL Graphics

Flourished Counseling

Top Shelf Apparel

The Inn at Foster Falls

Kroger Fairlawn Shopping Plaza

NRV Mobile IV

LewisGale Medical Center

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation

Harvey’s Chevrolet Buick

