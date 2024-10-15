Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Seeking Photos of Veterans and Members of the Armed Forces

The Pulaski County Courthouse Exhibits Committee will once again display photos of Pulaski County veterans and members of the armed forces during the upcoming holiday season on the Veteran’s Christmas Trees. The Veteran’s Christmas Trees are located on the first floor of the Pulaski County Old Historic Courthouse. To date, over 400 photographs of county veterans have been donated by family members. Forms to submit these photos are available at the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office. Please note the photo must be of a soldier who has lived in Pulaski County at some time during their lifetime.

In addition, anyone submitting a photo for the Veteran’s Trees may also submit an additional photo for the “Collage of Soldier’s Wall”, which is a part of the war exhibit located on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse.

The Christmas tree photo, preferable of the veteran in uniform, should be framed with the size of frame and picture no larger than a 3” x 4”. The photo for the “Collage of Soldier’s Wall” should not be framed and should be no larger than a 3” x 5”. Photographs can be submitted to the Pulaski County Treasurer’s Office, Old Historic Courthouse, Main Street, Pulaski, 24301, 540-980-7785, Monday-Friday. The deadline for submittal of photos is Friday, November 8, 2024.

Information needed on the required form relating to the soldier is as follows:

Name of veteran Rank/Branch of service (if known) War or location of service Dates of service (if known) Name, address, and phone number for the person submitting photograph

The photographs will become the property of Pulaski County and will be used annually to decorate the Veteran’s Trees.

This year the Veteran’s Trees are scheduled to be up for public viewing by Tuesday, November 25, 2024 and will remain on display until sometime during the first week of January 2025.