Pulaski County falls to 0-4, face PH Friday

Pulaski County saw its 2024 record fall to 0-4 last Saturday morning following a 26-6 loss on the road to Christiansburg.

The Cougars’ pursuit of a first win this season doesn’t get any easier Friday night as they host the Patrick Henry Patriots.

Against Christiansburg, the Cougars could manage only 111 yards of total offense compared to the Blue Demons’ 398.

The Cougars were without starting quarterback and defensive back, Bryant Nottingham because of a concussion suffered the week before against Princeton. Nottingham is also the team’s place kicker and punter.

His replacement at QB, Isaiah O’Dell went 3 of 9 passing for 28 yards. One of his completions went to Taner Mace for a 10-yard touchdown. That score came in the third quarter and cut the Blue Demons’ lead to 19-6. Hunter Hill’s extra point kick was blocked.

Moments later the Blue Demons would tack on a 60-yard run to paydirt to close out the scoring on the night.

Sammy Carrasco led the Cougars on offense with 39 yards on nine rushes. Trevor Gallimore added 22 yards on 11 carries. Carter Wilson had four carries for six yards. O’Dell rushed five times for six yards and Maddox Thompson had one carry for 10 yards.

In receptions, Carrasco had one catch for 10 yards and Mace had two for 18 yards.

Penalties and turnovers plagued Pulaski County in its first three games of the season, however, things are improving on those fronts. For the second straight game, the Cougars had almost no penalties as they were flagged only twice for eight yards. Against Princeton the Cougars were only penalized three times for 15 yards.

Against Christiansburg, the Cougars had no turnovers.

Last week’s game was moved to Saturday morning due to the heavy rain brought by Hurricane Helene.

The schedule returns to normal this Friday as the Class 5 Patriots come to town.

Patrick Henry is 2-3 on the season with wins against Albemarle (55-28) and Brookville (42-0).

Losses have been to William Fleming (41-13), E.C. Glass (35-21) and last week in a rare Thursday night game to Salem (41-24).

In the Salem game, PH scored three touchdowns late to make the game’s final score more respectable.

The Patriots are led by head coach Alan Fiddler who is in his 13th season.

Last season he led the Patriots to a 9-2 record and the Region 5C quarterfinals.

Seth Shephard, a senior, is in his first season as starting quarterback. Against Salem, Shepherd went 20 of 38 passing for 287 yards – 131 of those in the fourth quarter alone.

Shepherd spreads the rock around with three receivers against Salem catching five passes each. Senior tight end and defensive end Carson Derey caught five passes for 60 yards and running back Cameron Hairston had five for 80 yards. Julius Davis also had five catches for 62 yards.

Gametime Friday night is at 7 p.m. in Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.