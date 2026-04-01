Pulaski County girls soccer team off to 2-1-1 start

Staff Report

Pulaski County girls soccer team is off to a good start this season. Their record is currently 2-1-1 with a game on Thursday at Blacksburg.

The season started with a series against George Wythe. During the home opener on March 18, Dani Carroll and Palyn Sweet scored goals to win 2-1 over the Maroons. Mia Lawrence had 16 saves in goal for the Cougars.

The Cougars then traveled to George Wythe on March 24 and left Wytheville with a 3-3 tie. Leona Reed had all three goals for the Cougars. Lawrence ended this game with 21 saves.

On March 27 the Cougars traveled to Carroll County. Sweet scored the only goal of the game to give the Cougars a 1-0 win. Rachel Woodyard finished with 16 saves as goalie for Pulaski County.

Tuesday night, Cave Spring visited Dobson Stadium. Last year’s state runners-up defeated the Cougars, 11-0.

“I’m very proud of all the girls and how we have started the season,” commented Pulaski County head coach Henry Reed. “I’m very happy to be coaching them.”