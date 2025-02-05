Pulaski County High School employs weapons detection system

Students entering PCHS and PCMS must pass through the newly installed Evolv Scanning system as they enter. (William Paine photos/Patriot Publishing)

By WILLIAM PAINE

Patriot Publishing

Pulaski County High School put its newly acquired weapons detection system to work last week, as students at Pulaski County High School and Pulaski County Middle School are now required to walk through sensors at the beginning of the school day.

A total of 14 school administrators and teachers at PCHS took part in screening students using the Evolv Technology scanning system. The Evolv system at PCHS consists of two walk through scanning units, which students must pass through as they enter PCHS. If a potential threat is detected, the scanning system sends an alert to one of five computer tablets monitored by staff. The tablets display a red box on the image of the individual passing through the scanner if a potential threat is detected. A staff member then checks the backpack or bags carried by that student.

There were numerous false alarms, however. The Evolv scanners detected several non-hazardous items including umbrellas, inhalers, glasses cases, Altoids boxes, curling irons, hair spray containers, band aid boxes, scissors and staplers.

Apparently cylindrical objects and box shapes register as potential threats using the Evolv system. Additionally, students handed their Chrome books and three ring binders to staff before entering the scanner because they, too, set off alerts.

According to the company that produces Evolv, the scanning system employs extremely low frequency radio waves to detect the physical properties of objects. The system is said to use Artificial Intelligence to determine if the objects detected are potential weapons.

According to company literature, the Evolv scanning system is safe even for pregnant women, but could possibly affect implanted medical devices.

According to Lieutenant S.L. Nelson of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the scanners found two items that were potentially dangerous. One was a reading light which included a tiny pop out blade. The second item was a can of mace that a student brought to school, which was promptly confiscated.

Staff is more concerned about detecting guns, knives or explosives and the Evolv system is expected to serve this purpose well, though non-lethal but prohibited items will be detected, as well.

Nelson also observed several students throwing various items in the trash before entering the school (likely vapes) because they didn’t want to be found holding these items.

Pulaski County Public School Superintendent Rob Graham came to observe the new screening system and expressed his view that the first day of screening went well.

“We had a wonderful opening with our weapons detection,” said Graham. “It’s based on higher level technology so we don’t need to worry about our network or internet. It’s mobile and it charges on its own when it’s plugged up. We can also use them at our basketball games and our football games. As soon as we get used to it, that’s going to be the plan. We’d like to try and find grant money for one more at the middle school and at the high school so we can set them up at other entrances.”

According to Graham, the elementary schools have less of a need for the scanners because their entrances are far more contained.

The school system acquired the Evolv scanning system for $154,000 for each unit and was able to buy two of these units from a “COPS” grant of $400,000. The remaining money from the grant is being used to update the intercom system at Pulaski Elementary School.

“The level of detection can be raised or lowered,” said Graham. “We’ve got it on a four or five right now, but at football games they recommend we raise it higher. If you’re at a full eight, it will get the glasses on your face or your belt buckle. Our system will remain at the current sensitivity level.”

Before winter break, Graham sent out a community memo advising students and parents that this new weapons detection system would be deployed. He plans to send another memo informing students that eyeglass cases, scissors, curling irons and umbrellas are also likely to set off warnings.

“We met yesterday with 9th and 10th grade students to explain to them how it will work,” said PCHS Principal Jennifer Bolling. “We’ll meet with 11th and 12th grade students today to give them a bit more information, as to what you need to hand over and what we’re looking for, but I think the kids did very, very well. The kids were very patient. The kids were very understanding and the amount of people that showed up to support us makes you feel very good about the village. It was a very good thing.”

Because the scanning process took more time than usual, several students were still waiting outside even as classes began, but Bolling made sure they were not counted as tardy.

“I really do believe it might have started out like a beginner band, but we’ll get a rhythm and we’ll move with it,” said Bolling. “Just like anything new, you gotta’ start slow. You’ve gotta’ understand there are gonna’ be hiccups and then you debrief and you come back better the next day. That’s the only thing you can do.”

“We’re really, really excited about it and, even though we think we already have safe schools, this will make them even safer,” said Graham.

PCHS Athletic Director Scott Vest was one of 14 staff members who took part monitoring students with the Evolv Scanning system as they entered school.