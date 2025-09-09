Pulaski County High School Kicks Off Cross Country Season with Strong Showing at Knights Crossing

Salem, VA – September 6, 2025 — Pulaski County High School launched its cross country season in exciting fashion at the Knights Crossing meet, one of the region’s largest early-season competitions. The event drew more than 3,000 runners from 101 high schools across Virginia and neighboring states, providing a competitive stage for the Cougars’ season debut.

Girls’ Team Results

The Cougar girls impressed in the Black Race with several standout performances. Junior Dani Carroll led the way, clocking a personal-best 22:55.8 to place 31st overall. Freshman Nina Bucey-Card made a memorable debut, finishing 36th with a time of 23:21.6. Junior Olivia King and senior Eleanor Speed rounded out the team’s scoring efforts, helping Pulaski County post a strong collective showing.

Boys’ Team Results

In the Red Race, senior Cole Boone turned heads with a dominant performance, finishing 10th out of 436 runners in a blistering 16:06.70. Junior Jonah Morgan followed with a solid run of 19:14.20, with senior Tanner Linkous close behind in his season debut. Seniors Josh Sechrist and Cecil Black (Fr.), along with juniors Zander Barton and Mason Hayes (Fr.), rounded out the boys’ squad.

Coach’s Perspective

Head coach Smith praised the effort from both squads, particularly noting the return of key runners and the contributions from freshmen.

“It was nice to get Tanner Linkous and Dani Carroll their first 5k of the season after missing last year due to injuries,” Smith said. “We also had a strong showing from our freshman class of Nina Bucey-Card, Mason Hayes, and Cecil Black in their first 5k at the high school level. I think the team did well for their first meet.”

Looking Ahead

The Cougars’ promising season opener sets the tone for what looks to be a strong year. Pulaski County will return to action on September 20, traveling to the Allegheny XC Invitational.