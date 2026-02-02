Pulaski County hires its first-ever fire marshal

PULASKI, Virginia, February 2, 2026 — Pulaski County has hired its first-ever Fire Marshal, marking a significant step forward in strengthening fire prevention, life safety, and community risk reduction efforts countywide.

Zack Dunnigan has been selected to fill the newly established Fire Marshal position, which falls under the Pulaski County Fire and Rescue Department. The creation of this new role reflects the Board of Supervisor’s continued commitment to proactive fire prevention, code compliance, and public safety.

As Fire Marshal, Dunnigan will be responsible for conducting fire and life safety inspections of new and existing commercial establishments and multi-family residences; ensuring compliance with county and state fire codes; reviewing and inspecting fire detection and suppression systems; and providing final fire-related approvals for construction projects. The position also includes investigating fire safety complaints and conducting investigations involving fires and hazardous materials.

“This position allows Pulaski County to take a more proactive approach to fire prevention and life safety,” said Brandon Hamblin, Pulaski County Chief of Fire & Rescue. “Having a dedicated Fire Marshal enhances our ability to reduce risks before emergencies occur and ensures our growing community meets the highest safety standards.”

Dunnigan brings more than 10 years of progressive Fire and EMS experience to the role, most recently serving as a Fire Captain and EMT. His background includes leadership, incident command, fire suppression, public education, and emergency operations. He holds multiple professional certifications, including Certified Fire Investigator, Fire Inspector, and Virginia DHCD Fire Official/Fire Prevention Inspector.

“I’m honored to serve Pulaski County in this new role,” Dunnigan said. “Fire prevention and life safety are critical to protecting our residents, businesses, and visitors, and I look forward to working closely with our community and partner agencies to reduce risk and strengthen overall safety.”

“The establishment of this career position effectively builds out the second phase of our Pulaski County Fire and Rescue Department, delivering both greater capabilities in fire prevention, as well as providing additional capacity with fire and rescue response”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County

Administrator. “This new position will serve an important role in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors of our community, and ultimately be another step closer to providing the proactive services and emergency response expected of a next-level rural community.”