Pulaski County Indoor Track & Field Team Faces Highs and Lows at Region 3D Meet

The Pulaski County Indoor Track & Field team experienced a mix of triumph and challenge at the Class 3 Region D Meet held at Roanoke College, with several athletes securing top finishes and personal bests. Despite stiff competition, both the boys’ and girls’ teams showcased their talent, with multiple state and national qualifiers emerging from the event.

Boys’ Team Finishes 8th in Region

The Pulaski County boys’ team placed 8th overall in the region, scoring a total of 24 points. Leading the charge was standout thrower Aiden Moore, who secured a state qualification early in the season. Moore won the Shot Put with an impressive throw of 53-02.00. His teammate, Anius Slaughter, also had a strong performance, placing third in the event with a throw of 45-04.50.

On the track, Tanner Linkous made a statement in the 500 meters, finishing second with a time of 1:09.30. Freshman Brayden Snell had a breakthrough performance in the long jump, hitting a personal best of 18-06.50. His outstanding effort also earned him a qualification for Adidas Nationals, marking a significant milestone in his young career.

Lady Cougars Secure 6th Place Finish

The Lady Cougars put forth a commendable effort, finishing 6th overall with 18 points. Nadia Jackson was a standout performer, qualifying for the state championship in multiple events despite facing unexpected adversity. Her shoes were stolen during the meet, yet she persevered and delivered exceptional performances. She grabbed second place in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.60, setting a personal record. Jackson also excelled in the high jump, clearing 4-10 to take fourth place with a season-best performance.

Continuing her impressive day, Jackson contributed to the team score in the 300 meters, finishing with a time of 45.28 to secure four points. She also played a crucial role as the first leg of the girls’ 4x400m relay team, which finished fifth with a season-best time of 4:54.13. Adding to her list of achievements, Jackson recently committed to Radford University’s Track & Field program, a testament to her dedication and skill.

Other notable performances included Takayla Casey, who set a personal record in the 55m with a time of 8.09, and Dani Carroll, who delivered a season-best time of 3:51.16 in the 1000 meters. Olivia King PRed in the 55m Hurdles, and the 500m, also running the fastest split for the girls 4x400m relay. Both the girls’ 4x400m and 4x800m relay teams achieved season-best times at the regional meet, further highlighting the team’s growth and resilience.

Looking Ahead