Pulaski County issues new storm update

Pulaski County Declares Local State of Emergency Due to Hurricane Helene

SUNDAY, 9/29/2024 3:15 P.M. UPDATE- All roads previously closed are now open. Drivers in these areas are asked to use caution due to hazards along the roadside.

Citizens are asked not to enter any of the affected areas unless it is their personal property.

Please avoid any water recreation at this time due to the unsafe conditions. All public boat ramps in the county are closed.

Citizens that have been affected by flooding and have an immediate need such as housing, are asked to leave a voicemail at 540-994-2574.

A Crisis Cleanup Hotline has been established for individuals specifically needing help with muck-out, tree cleanup, tarping, and debris. The hotline number is 1-844-965-1386. Additional resources can be found at https://www.vaemergency.gov/recover/hurricane-helene or through 2- 1-1 Virginia by dialing 211.

SATURDAY, 9/28/2024 1:45 P.M. UPDATE – Roads and areas affected last night remain closed at this time. River levels at the Allisonia and Radford gages have gone down, however, waters are expected to remain at flood stage through tomorrow and into Monday.

Local first responders as well as swift water rescue crews from Fairfax, Rockingham and Lynchburg are continuing to rescue people who are stranded in their homes. These rescues are taking place in the Hiwassee, Allisonia, and Parrott areas of the county.

As soon as access is available and it is safe to do so damage assessment will begin on effected homes and public utilities.

Conditions remain extremely hazardous. The public is asked to be respectful of those who have lost property and do not sight see in the affected areas. Only Emergency personnel are permitted on the New River Trial in Allisonia. Do not drive through any water covered roadways or around any road closure signs.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA – Pulaski County officials have declared a local state of emergency as Hurricane Helene brings dangerous conditions, including heavy rain, high winds, and widespread flooding. Several roads throughout the county have been closed as a result of the storm’s impact.

The following roads are closed:

Julia Simpkins Road, between Clark Road and Allisonia New River Trail

Clarks Ferry Road, Shules Lane, and Ledge Rock

Parrott River

Residents in the affected areas are advised to voluntarily evacuate, as water levels are expected to rise until the river reaches its crest at major flood stage, anticipated to occur Saturday.

In addition, the following roads are currently impassable:

Little Creek Road, due to downed trees and power

Hazel Hollow Road, between New River Road and Hazelwood

Brad Wright, Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator, urges drivers to avoid these areas. “We ask that drivers adhere to traffic signs indicating road closures and never attempt to drive through high water. Turn around, don’t drown,” Wright said.

Pulaski County officials continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.