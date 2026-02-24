Pulaski County Issues “One Bag Challenge” to Clean Up Community and Waterways

PULASKI COUNTY, VA – The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County School Board are proud to announce the return of the award-winning “One Bag Challenge,” a community-wide litter reduction initiative running from February 26th through June 30th.

Building on the success of previous years—which saw 339 participants collect over 1,600 bags of trash and 227 tires—this year’s challenge unites the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the Towns of Pulaski and Dublin, and several environmental organizations, including Friends of Peak Creek, Friends of Claytor Lake, and the New River Conservancy. Sponsors for this event include Calfee Park River Turtles, Pulaski County Motorsports Park, Pulaski Parks and Recreation, Pulaski Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, PC Patriot, Pulaski County High School TV Media Production Class, the Fine Arts Center, and Pulaski County Library.

The Challenge: Pick It Up, Pulaski

The Board of Supervisors challenges every citizen, business, organization, and club in Pulaski County to pick up at least one bag of trash along a littered road or waterway. To participate and enter for prizes, citizens must:

Pick up at least one bag of litter. Document the effort with a photo of the bag(s). Submit the photo, bag count, location, and contact information to Laura Walters at lwalters@pulaskicounty.org or via text to (540) 230-6272. Pictures of you and your bags will be shared on the Pulaski Board of Supervisors Clean Community Council social media sites

Incentives and Prizes

To recognize those displaying “Pulaski County Pride,” participants will be entered into several drawings:

Monthly Drawings (Board of Supervisors and School Board) : Three winners will receive a $100 VISA Gift Card during the March, April, May, and June board meetings.

(Board of Supervisors and School Board) Three winners will receive a during the March, April, May, and June board meetings. Grand Prize (most bags picked up): Tickets to a Pulaski Motorsports Park racing event.

Tickets to a racing event. Student Scholarship: Middle and High School students can compete for a $1,000 scholarship through an essay contest or social media project and bag pickup.

Middle and High School students can compete for a through an essay contest or social media project and bag pickup. Youth Awards: K-5th grade students can participate in poster and coloring contests to receive tickets to a Calfee Park baseball game . These completed pictures and posters will be shared on social media and in the Pulaski County Patriot. More information will be shared through Pulaski County Schools. Winners will be selected for gift cards to local businesses.

K-5th grade students can participate in poster and coloring contests to receive tickets to a . These completed pictures and posters will be shared on social media and in the Pulaski County Patriot. More information will be shared through Pulaski County Schools. Winners will be selected for gift cards to local businesses. Club Challenge: New this year, the S chool Clubs will be entered in the $100 drawings, and the one picking up the most bags will win a $250 grand prize for their organization.

New this year, the chool Clubs will be entered in the $100 drawings, and the one picking up the most bags will win a for their organization. Parks & Rec Club: Club winners (most bags picked up) will receive a pizza party. Individual club participants will also receive Calfee baseball tickets.

Support and Safety

Free supplies—including reflective safety vests, gloves, trash pickers, and orange bags—are available for pickup at the County Administration Building (143 Third Street N.W., Pulaski) and the School Board Office.

“This challenge is about more than just cleaning our county; it’s about taking responsibility for the place we call home,” said Laura Walters, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “We want Pulaski County to be clean, welcoming, and a point of pride for every resident. Show your Pulaski County Pride by your participation and “Pick It Up Pulaski.”

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that a zero-tolerance policy for littering remains in effect. Deputies will be increasing enforcement of unsecured loads, illegal dumping, and littering throughout the challenge period. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office supports this policy and will also be prosecuting anyone charged with littering.

For more information on rules and participation, please visit the Pulaski County website or follow the Clean Community Council on Facebook.

#PickItUpPulaski #OneBagChallenge

Let the Challenge begin! #PickItUpPulaski

🗓️ Event Timeline

Kickoff: February 26th

February 26th End Date: June 30th

June 30th Drawings: Held monthly during March, April, May, and June.

🏆 Prizes & Incentives

Category Prize Monthly Drawing Three $100 VISA Gift Cards are awarded each month by the Board of Supervisors and the School Board at their respective meetings. Grand Prize 2 tickets to a Pulaski Motorsports Park racing event. Students (Middle/High) $1,000 Scholarship for essay or social media project. Students (K-5th) Tickets to a Calfee Park baseball game + artwork featured in the PC Patriot. Groups & Clubs Tickets to Calfee Park baseball game. School clubs $250 grand prize for the group picking up the most bags. Parks and Rec clubs Pizza Party for group picking up the most bags.

📝 How to Participate

Pick it Up: Collect at least one bag of trash along a Pulaski County roadway or waterway. Document It: Take a photo of yourself with your bags. Submit: Send the photo, bag count, location, and your contact info to Laura Walters: Email: lwalters@pulaskicounty.org

lwalters@pulaskicounty.org Text: (540) 230-6272 Disposal: * Leave Orange Bags on the roadside for VDOT. Take to county drop sites (with authorization).

Place 1–2 bags out with your regular household garbage.

🎒 Supplies

You can pick up reflective vests, gloves, trash pickers, and bags at:

County Administration Building (143 Third Street N.W., Pulaski)

The School Board Office

Via your respective Board of Supervisors member.

👮 Zero Tolerance Policy

Littering is illegal!! The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is increasing enforcement during this time. In addition, the Commonwealth Attorney’s office has pledged to prosecute those who choose to break the law by littering. To avoid prosecution and fines, ensure you are:

Covering all hauled loads.

Securing loose items in truck beds.

Properly disposing of small items and litter, including cigarette butts.

Safety First: Please wear your reflective gear and stay alert when working near moving traffic. Let’s show that Pulaski County Pride! #PickItUpPulaski #OneBagChallenge