Pulaski County meetings and closings for February

Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Conference Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org).
Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Conference Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9:00 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Monday, February 17, 2025, Pulaski County Offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Monday, February 17, 2025, in observance of Presidents Day. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be open and garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 10:00 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Monday, February 24, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Conference Room, Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason Street, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7436 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-639-6926). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.