Pulaski County meetings, closings for April

Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Budget Work Session, Executive Conference Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 2:30 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 3 p.m. ,(Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Monday, April 7, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 3 p.m. ,(Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Monday, April 14, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 3 p.m. ,(Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Pulaski County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Training Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; 10 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Friday, April 18, 2025, Pulaski County Offices will be closed in observance of Good Friday. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be open and garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Conference Room, Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason Street, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7351 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Village Oaks Plaza, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-633-5146). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.
Monday, April 28, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.