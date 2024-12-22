Pulaski County meetings, closings for January

Pulaski County Offices will be closed on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The PSA Billing Office will be closed on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be open and trash will be collected on normal schedule.

The Pulaski County Offices and PSA Billing Office will be open on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Monday, January 6, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting, New River Room, Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, Radford, Virginia, 5:30 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.

Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Pulaski County Sports Tourism and Entertainment Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Executive Conference Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org).

Tuesday, January 14, 2025, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9:00 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.

Monday, January 20, 2025, Pulaski County Offices will be closed in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Monday, January 20, 2025, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be open and garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.

Tuesday, January 21, 2025, Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, 10:00 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.

Monday, January 27, 2025, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Open Meeting, 7 p.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Executive Secretary and Clerk to the Board of Supervisors, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.

Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, Conference Room, Peppers Ferry Regional Wastewater Treatment Authority Administration Building, 7797 Mason Street, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7436 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-639-6926). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.