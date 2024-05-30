Pulaski County meetings, closings for June

Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Pulaski County Public Service Authority Board of Directors Meeting, EOC/IT Training Room, 89 Commerce Street S.W., Maple Shade Plaza, in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 9 a.m. (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, Pulaski County Public Service Authority, 143 Third Street, N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org) This Board is responsible for the operation of water, sewer, garbage and streetlight service in Pulaski County.
Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Pulaski County Planning Commission Meeting, Executive Training Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia, 7 p.m. (Contact: Markie Saunders, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7710, msaunders@pulaskicounty.org). This Commission oversees land – use, zoning and subdivision issues related to Pulaski County properties.
Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Meeting, New River Room, Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center Drive, Fairlawn, Virginia; 10 a.m. (Contact: Megan Bird, Clerk to the Board, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, mwbird@pulaskicounty.org). The Economic Development Authority serves as the economic development arm of Pulaski County working with local industries and providing building spaces to local employers.
Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Pulaski County Offices will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. The Pulaski County Public Service Authority Billing Office will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in observance of Juneteenth. The Bagging Plant Road, Dublin and Mason Street, Fairlawn Convenience Centers will be open and garbage collection will remain on regular schedule.
Monday, June 24, 2024, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors Regular Meeting, Board Room, Pulaski County School Board Office, 202 N Washington Avenue., in the Town of Pulaski, Virginia; Open Meeting, 7 p.m.; Executive Session, 5:30 p.m., Executive Training Room, County Administration Building, 143 Third Street N.W., in the Town of Pulaski (Contact: Ashley Edmonds, Clerk, 143 Third Street N.W., Suite 1, Pulaski, VA, 24301, 540-980-7705, aedmonds@pulaskicounty.org). The Board of Supervisors is the governing body for Pulaski County and is responsible for the budget and concerns of its citizens.
Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Fairlawn Sewer Authority Board of Directors Meeting, New River Room, Pulaski County Innovation Center, 6580 Valley Center, Fairlawn, Virginia, 6 p.m. (Contact: Fairlawn Tax and Bookkeeping, 7351 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Village Oaks Plaza, Fairlawn, Virginia, 24141, 540-633-5146). This Board manages daily operations for the sewer infrastructure in the immediate Fairlawn area.