Pulaski County Motorsports Park Announces 2026 Racing Schedule

Stacy Compton Named General Manager of the Facility

Pulaski County, VA (February 13, 2026) – Pulaski County Motorsports Park has announced the 2026 racing schedule at the legendary track.

The track will host the inaugural IHRA Stock Car Series event on March 21st, before beginning its Weekly Racing series on April 25th. The IHRA Stock Car Series will return on July 25th for the 5th race in the 8-race series, followed by the return of the SMART Modified Tour. The track will also host the popular Southern Ground Pounders series in conjunction with its Weekly Series on May 9th and the Grand National Super Series on August 29th.

2026 Pulaski County Motorsports Park Schedule

March 21 IHRA Touring Series #1 (Rain Date: March 22) April 25 Weekly Racing

May 9 Southern Ground Pounders; Weekly Racing May 30 Weekly Racing

June 13 Weekly Racing

June 27 Weekly Racing

July 11 Weekly Racing

July 25 IHRA Touring Series #5 (Rain Date: July 26)

August 7 SMART Modified Tour; Weekly Racing (Rain Date: August 8) August 29 Grand National Super Series, Weekly Racing

Sept. 5 Tour of Destruction Sept. 12 Weekly Racing Finale

Stacy Compton Joins Leadership Team

In addition to the schedule, the Pulaski County Motorsports Park announced that former driver, team owner, and broadcast analyst, Stacy Compton, will serve as General Manager of the facility. A Virginia native with experience competing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series, Compton brings decades of professional racing knowledge and experience to the leadership role. His experience as a driver at the highest levels of motorsports provides valuable insight into competition management, race procedures, and driver relations.

As General Manager, Compton will oversee all aspects of day-to-day management including venue operations, race-day operations, technical inspection, rules enforcement, and overall competition structure.

“The Pulaski County Motorsports Park holds a special place in my heart, having raced here many years during the early part of my career,” said Compton. “There’s a tremendous amount of racing history and a strong foundation here, and I look forward to working with the drivers and staff to build a competitive, exciting program for 2026 and beyond.”

The Weekly Racing series will feature a number of divisions, including Limited Late Model, Super Street, Crown Vic, and Legends. Officials have also decided to add a Mod 4 and a Stock 4 FWD division to the lineup, based on feedback from the local racing community.

“It was clear following the initial release of the schedule that a 4-cyclinder class is a critical division for the local racing community,” said Stacy Compton, Race Director. “We want to honor the traditions at Pulaski County Motorsports Park, and we want to make sure that we give local drivers the opportunity to race with us.”

Pulaski Motorsports Park has made the strategic decision to align with Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in Coeburn, Virginia in an effort to coordinate schedules and race divisions to maximize participation and promotion. Pulaski will run the same rules packages as Lonesome Pine.

Additional information about tickets, promotions, hospitality, and more will be available in the coming days.

There are plans to open the drag strip over the summer, but the current focus is to get the oval track ready and prepare for the inaugural IHRA Stock Car Series. In addition to motorsports, the track is working to line up additional programming, including live music, festivals, and family-friendly events. Already confirmed is the ever-popular Tour of Destruction, scheduled for September 5th.

For updates, follow Pulaski County Motorsports Park on Facebook or visit PulaskiCountyMP.com.