Pulaski County Motorsports Park set to open in 2026

Racing will Return to the Speedway and Dragway

Pulaski County, Virginia – The Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority announced today that it plans to reopen Pulaski County Motorsports Park and bring racing back to both the speedway and dragway for the 2026 season. Over the past several months, the Authority and the County’s Sports and Entertainment Department have evaluated opportunities to revive racing, working closely with members of the local racing community, as well as representatives from NASCAR, the IHRA, and others.

Organizers plan to host a combination of local divisions and regional touring series events at the speedway with a schedule that is anticipated to start next April and conclude in September of 2026. A similar April–September schedule is being planned for the local drag racing community. Complete schedules will be released for both the speedway and drag way by the end of this year.

“Since the first time that I experienced the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, I felt an obligation to see if we could resume racing there,” said Tim Miller, Executive Director of the Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority. “I can’t imagine having a world-class facility like this and not making an effort to make the most of it.”

Previously owned by the Shelor Team and known as the Motor Mile Speedway, the facility was graciously donated to Pulaski County by David Hagan and Larry Shelor in 2024, along with historic Calfee Park. The gift of these two world-class and storied facilities was part of the impetus for the Board of Supervisors to strategically form the Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority, which was created in July 2024, and is responsible for the advancement of the County’s sports and entertainment initiatives and venues.

“The donation of the Pulaski County Motorsports Park and historic Calfee Park was a watershed moment for Pulaski County”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “Not only was it an incredibly generous gift, but these additional assets will allow us to better realize our vision for creating a sports and entertainment enterprise and to successfully compete in the sports tourism industry, which will ultimately be transformational on multiple levels.”

The Pulaski County Motorsports Park first opened in 1952. Originally a dirt track, the oval was paved in 1988 and began to host competitive NASCAR sanctioned races. The drag way was constructed in 2005, and is the home track of four-time NHRA World Funny Car champion Matt Hagan. It has hosted a number of local, regional and national events over the years. The last race was held in July 2023 when the SRX Series was featured on ESPN’s Thursday Night Thunder.

The track has been inactive since that time.

Additional details of the 2026 season, including divisions, dates, prize money, and touring events will be announced in the coming weeks.

About the Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority

The Pulaski County Sports & Entertainment Authority was created in 2024 in order to oversee a growing list of facilities, including historic Calfee Park, the Pulaski County Motorsports Park, and the new Pulaski County Sportsplex, and to establish the Pulaski County as a premier destination for sports and entertainment, where world-class facilities, outdoor recreation and adventure, and rich culture combine to help create memorable experiences that drive economic growth.

About the Pulaski County Motorsports Park

The Pulaski County Motorsports Park is a 152-acre motorsports complex featuring a 0.416-mile paved oval racetrack and a 1/8-mile paved drag strip. Located in Pulaski County, Virginia, the facility has gone by several names in the past including Pulaski County Speedway, New River Valley Speedway, and Motor Mile Speedway. It was purchased by the Shelor Team in 2004 and later gifted to Pulaski County in April 2024.