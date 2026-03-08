Pulaski County native promoted to Colonel in Virginia National Guard

Cory Brandon Lindsey, a Pulaski County native, was recently promoted to Colonel on January 23, 2026 in a ceremony held at the Virginia Military Institute.

COL Lindsey is an active-duty officer in the Virginia National Guard and is the son of Larry and Susan Lindsey of Pulaski. He is a 1998 graduate of Pulaski County High School and 2002 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, where he earned an active-duty commission in the United States Army.

COL Lindsey transitioned in 2006 to the Virginia National Guard where he continues to serve full-time.

In his 24-year military career, COL Lindsey has operated in numerous leadership roles, home and abroad, and currently serves on the staff of the Adjutant General of Virginia.

He resides in Charlottesville with his wife, Georgia and children, Grayson, Jack and Violet.