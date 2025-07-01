Pulaski County Office of Prevention and Recovery partners with New River Community Action to offer Summer Movie Series

As a part of their Community Training Series, the Office of Prevention and Recovery is partnering with New River Community Action to offer community resources around substance use, social media safety, and the importance of prioritizing mental health. The Summer Movie Series is being held at the NRCA Fairlawn Site (former Pulaski Community Youth Center) and includes free admission, childcare for attendees under 10, and free snacks and drinks.

July 10 – Screenagers: Under the Influence

Kids are vaping in classrooms. Dealers are direct-messaging teens on Instagram and Snapchat. Cannabis use has been legalized and vape companies are actively targeting teens with their advertising. The constant, 24- hour deluge of content pushing the normalcy of drugs, alcohol, and vaping on TV and social media is preying on our youth. Screenagers Under the Influence delves into how the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence and its effects on substance use. The film debunks myths and offers strategies parents and youth leaders can use to encourage healthy decision-making, support teen mental health, set limits, and create healthier environments.

July 22 – Screenagers: Elementary Edition

Screened more than 8,000 times in more than 70 countries, Screenagers is the first feature documentary to explore the impact of screen technology on kids and offer parents and providers proven solutions that work. The Elementary Edition explores how to establish healthy and supportive relationships with technology for our youngest community members and supports parents in setting appropriate boundaries, using meaningful language and creating a healthier home environment.

August 6- The New Drug Talk

Fentanyl has changed the drug landscape, and we have to change how we talk to our kids. This 30-minute documentary shares facts and risks related to fentanyl and the growing accessibility of this lethal drug.

“This series is for everyone that has children or works with children! We are parenting in a new age – kids have new tools and unlimited access to information. We want to offer parents and mentors the opportunity to be informed and, therefore, confident to have hard conversations that help support our youth to make healthy choices.” – Katie Thompson, Director of the Pulaski County Office of Prevention and Recovery.

All shows begin at 6:30pm. For more information contact Ms. Thompson at kthompson@pulaskicounty.org.