Pulaski County Parks & Recreation Announces Kickoff of 2025 DAK Lights Season at Randolph Park with Halloween Light Show on October 10th  

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation is thrilled to announce the kickoff of the 2025 DAK Lights season at Randolph Park in Dublin, Virginia. This beloved tradition once again promises to bring families and visitors together for a magical light and music show that will brighten the community throughout the holiday seasons.

Since its debut in 2010, DAK Lights has grown from a modest display of just a few thousand incandescent lights into one of the New River Valley’s most anticipated seasonal experiences.

Today, the show features more than 75,000 energy-efficient LEDs, choreographed to music broadcast on 103.9 FM. Visitors can tune their radios as the lights pulse, shimmer, and dance in perfect time, creating a spectacle that dazzles both young and old.

Randolph Park has been home to DAK Lights since 2018, offering an ideal setting for the show. Conveniently located just off Interstate 81 at Exit 98, the park provides ample parking and excellent viewing areas. Upon entering from Alexander Road, guests are directed to the circle at the back of the park, where they can settle in to watch the display. For the best experience, visitors are encouraged to turn off their headlights, tune in to 103.9 FM, and enjoy the synchronized sound and lights from the comfort of their vehicles.

The show operates nightly during each holiday theme—including Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s Day. While exact times vary by season, past shows have typically run from about 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weeknights, with extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays. Crowds tend to be largest on weekends between 7:00 and 9:00 p.m., so families looking for a quieter experience may find weekday evenings more relaxed.

Admission is—and always has been—completely free. Designed to be family-friendly and accessible to all, the show loops continuously each evening, allowing visitors to enjoy the performance at their own pace.

For David Allen Kinder, the creator and operator of DAK Lights, the show’s growth has been deeply personal. “DAK Lights started as a small idea in my front yard, and it has grown into

something that brings joy to thousands of families every season,” Kinder said. “It’s an honor to partner with Pulaski County Parks & Recreation to share this experience at Randolph Park, and I’m grateful for the community support that keeps the show thriving year after year.”

Shay Dunnigan, Director of Pulaski County Parks & Recreation, echoed those sentiments. “DAK Lights has become a cherished tradition in Randolph Park, and we’re thrilled to welcome not only our local residents but also so many visitors from surrounding counties who travel here to experience it,” Dunnigan said. “Pulaski County offers countless opportunities for recreation and family fun throughout the year, but this is one of our very favorite seasonal traditions to share with the community.”

Over the years, DAK Lights has earned recognition as one of the region’s top holiday light

displays, including being named “Best Christmas Decoration” by The Southwest Times. What began as a handful of lights in 2010 has grown into a regional attraction featuring tens of thousands of LED bulbs and millions of possible color combinations—all set against the festive backdrop of Randolph Park.

For schedules, weather updates, and special announcements, visitors can learn more by visiting

DAKLights.com or following DAK Lights on social media.