Pulaski County to be featured on Real Virginia program

This November, Virginia Farm Bureau’s Real Virginia television program will highlight Pulaski County as part of its County Close-up segment.

Each month, the feature focuses on a different Virginia county and provides an in-depth look at the area from an agricultural perspective. Elijah Griles, video content creator for Farm Bureau, recently interviewed local farmers and others to explore the role agriculture plays in the county, which sectors are most prevalent and how the industry is changing.

The most recent Census of Agriculture, conducted in 2022, found Pulaski County had a total of 390 farms on 74,264 acres, and the market value of all agricultural products sold that year was more than $30 million. Livestock, poultry and other animal products account for 65% of all farm income. Crops make up the remaining 35%, with the major plantings in hay, forage, corn, soybeans and vegetables. Other commodities produced in the county include berries, fruits, melons, potatoes, sweet potatoes and tree nuts.

Griles can be available for an interview or to meet with local media while recording in the county on Monday, Oct. 7, and Tuesday, Oct. 8. If interested, contact Griles at 804-357-0103.

Real Virginia focuses on Virginia agriculture with a consumer audience in mind. The program airs nationwide at 5 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month in the Voices of Agriculture program on RFD-TV on Dish Network and DirecTV, and on selected cable outlets around the state. It airs weekly on WBRA digital channel 15.2, the WHRO World Channel, WVVA Bluefield and WTKR Norfolk, and on the first and third Sundays of each month at 10 a.m. on WVIR Charlottesville and at 10:30 a.m. on WHSV Harrisonburg; and on the first and third Saturdays at 8 a.m. on WRLH Richmond and at 5:30 a.m. on WSLS Roanoke.

Watch Real Virginia anytime online at youtube.com/user/VirginiaFarmBureau.

With almost 135,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.