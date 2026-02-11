Pulaski County welcomes Wolford as Health & Wellness supervisor

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation is proud to announce the hiring of Brandon Wolford as its new Health & Wellness Supervisor, a key position that will play a vital role in strengthening current fitness offerings and shaping expanded health and wellness opportunities ahead of the opening of the Pulaski County Sportsplex in 2026.

Brandon brings nearly two decades of dedicated service in parks and recreation, most recently as Fitness Coordinator for the Town of Wytheville, where he spent 18 years building innovative programs, supervising staff, managing operations, and championing community-wide wellness initiatives. His experience, combined with his passion for helping people reach their full potential, makes him an exceptional addition to the Pulaski County team.

A 2011 graduate of Radford University, Brandon holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise, Sport, and Health Education with a concentration in Corporate and Commercial Fitness. He is a National Strength and Conditioning Association–Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist, along with holding numerous additional certifications that reflect his commitment to professional excellence and lifelong learning.

Throughout his career, Brandon has set high personal and professional standards, overseeing operational budgets, leading staff teams, and creating efficient, positive work environments. He is especially known for developing innovative, inclusive programs—such as the Fit for Life Wellness Programs—that strategically promoted health, fitness, and long-term wellness for residents of all ages. His work has earned regional and statewide recognition and has served as a model for collaborative, community-focused recreation programming.

Brandon’s leadership philosophy centers on teamwork, positivity, and opportunity. He believes strongly in creating welcoming environments where staff and participants alike are empowered to perform at their greatest potential. His collaborative approach and enthusiasm for wellness

align seamlessly with Pulaski County’s vision for growth, accessibility, and innovation in parks and recreation services.

In his new role, Brandon will oversee and enhance Pulaski County’s existing health and wellness programs while serving as a strategic leader in planning and implementing expanded fitness and wellness opportunities connected to the upcoming Pulaski County Sportsplex. His expertise will help ensure the Sportsplex becomes a hub for inclusive, forward-thinking health and wellness programming for the entire community.

“Brandon’s passion for community wellness, proven leadership, and innovative mindset make him an outstanding fit for Pulaski County,” says Shay Dunnigan, Director of Parks and

Recreation. “We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to the positive impact he will have now and, in the years, ahead.”

Pulaski County Parks & Recreation proudly welcomes Brandon Wolford and looks forward to an exciting new chapter in health, wellness, and active living for residents across the county.