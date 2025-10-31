Pulaski County’s Lylah Minnick Named to River Ridge District 1st Team for Volleyball

Pulaski County High School proudly announces that junior Lylah Minnick — wearing #3 for the Cougars — has been selected to the River Ridge District 1st Team All-District Volleyball Team.

Minnick has been a driving force for Pulaski County this season, showcasing exceptional skill, leadership, and competitive spirit. Her consistency on the court and ability to rise to the moment made her one of the district’s most impactful players.

Both varsity and JV coaches praised Minnick’s impact, saying,

“Lylah is a tremendous athlete and leader. Her work ethic, energy, and love for the game set the tone for our entire team this season.”

This 1st Team River Ridge District honor recognizes Minnick’s outstanding dedication, athletic excellence, and commitment to Cougar Volleyball. Pulaski County High School is proud to celebrate her remarkable achievement.

Congratulations, Lylah, on being named to the River Ridge District 1st Team!