The Pulaski Democratic Committee will meet Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Dublin Charles & Ona B. Free Memorial Library at 300 Giles Ave. In addition to regular business, discussion will include future challenges. There will be petitions to get candidates on the fall ballots. Chair Suzanne Bowen will report on VADEMS and District 9 business.

Follow the Democrats on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/pulaskivadems