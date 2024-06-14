Pulaski drops fifth straight

The Pulaski River Turtles remained in a slump Thursday evening in Bluefield, losing 7-4 for their fifth straight loss.

Pulaski is now sitting in the cellar of the Appalachian League’s East Division at 3-5. Bluefield on the other hand is in first place in the division at 6-2.

The River Turtles return to Bluefield tonight for the final game of a two-game series vs. the Ridge Runners.

Last night’s game, played at Bowen Field in Bluefield, drew 1,200 fans.

The River Turtles will spend the weekend in Danville for two games there before an off-day Monday.

They will return home for four games starting on Tuesday when they host Kingsport for a two-game set and the Greeneville rolls into town for two games.