Pulaski drops series to Greeneville

The Pulaski River Turtles lost big Friday night to the Greeneville Flyboys, falling 17-6.

The loss gave the Flyboys a sweep of the two-game series against the River Turtles, as Pulaski lost Thursday as well, 9-5.

The River Turtles travel to Danville today and Sunday to play the Otterbots.

After a league-wide off-day Monday, the River Turtles return home on Tuesday to face Johnson City’s Doughboys.

After Friday’s loss, Pulaski rests in fifth place in the Appalachian League’s East Division, three games behind Burlington.