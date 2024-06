The Bluefield Ridge Runners beat Pulaski 12-5 on Sunday, to take over first place in the Appalachian League’s East Division.

With the loss, the River Turtles fall to 3-2 on the season, while Bluefield is 4-1.

After a day off today, the River Turtles go on a week-long road trip with two games each at Kingsport, Bluefield and Danville.

The River Turtles return home on June 18 to face Kingsport.