Pulaski hangs on to beat Bluefield, 10-9
Pulaski rallied for four runs in the home half of the eighth inning, and held on giving up only one run in the top of the ninth to beat Bluefield, 10-9 Wednesday night in Pulaski’s Calfee Park.
The win gives Pulaski a 10-8 record in the East Division, one game behind division leading Burlington who come to town Thursday and Friday.
Saturday and Sunday the River Turtles host Greeneville.
It was Pulaski’s second straight win.
Gametime Thursday is 7 p.m.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague)
|Batters – BLU
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
DeckerRF
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.250
|.785
|
Guerra2B
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|.976
|
Tate Jr.SS
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|.915
|
Campbell1B
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.289
|1.030
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|.734
|
DanielsDH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|.586
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.512
|
ThomasCF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.114
|.393
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|.842
|
Totals
|33
|9
|8
|8
|5
|5
BATTING
2BTate Jr. (4, Knoll).
HRCampbell 2 (3, 4th inning off Kwasny, 0 on, 1 out, 6th inning off Bilderback, 1 on, 1 out); Guerra (2, 9th inning off Knoll, 0 on, 2 out).
TBCampbell 9; Gonzalez; Guerra 5; Niedzwiedz; Tate Jr. 2.
RBICampbell 5 (11); Guerra (8); Tate Jr. 2 (8).
2-out RBIGuerra; Tate Jr. 2; Campbell 2.
Team RISP4-for-5.
Team LOB3.
BASERUNNING
CSDecker (2, 2nd base by Kwasny/Ricketts).
PODecker (1st base by Kwasny).
FIELDING
ETate Jr. (2, throw); Niedzwiedz (2, throw); Kelley (1, throw).
|Pitchers – BLU
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5.06
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1.17
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10.13
|1.0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6.75
|
Totals
|8.0
|11
|10
|8
|8
|5
|1
WP:Kelley 2; Bilderback.
Balk:Southwell.
HBP:Guerra (by Moss).
Pitches-strikes:Southwell 66-42; Mobley 33-14; Oak 30-18; Kelley 33-16; Kwasny 58-32; Bilderback 33-18; Moss 18-8; Knoll 41-29.
Groundouts-flyouts:Southwell 4-1; Mobley 2-1; Oak 4-2; Kelley 2-0; Kwasny 4-4; Bilderback 1-2; Moss 1-2; Knoll 2-3.
Batters faced:Southwell 18; Mobley 9; Oak 9; Kelley 8; Kwasny 15; Bilderback 8; Moss 6; Knoll 10.
Inherited runners-scored:Mobley 2-1; Moss 1-0; Knoll 3-3.
Umpires:HP: De’Nayus Johnson. 1B: James Chesnut.
Weather:87 degrees, Clear.
Wind:6 mph, Calm.
First pitch:6:54 PM.
T:3:09.
Att:1,183.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 25, 2025