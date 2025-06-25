Pulaski hangs on to beat Bluefield, 10-9

Pulaski rallied for four runs in the home half of the eighth inning, and held on giving up only one run in the top of the ninth to beat Bluefield, 10-9 Wednesday night in Pulaski’s Calfee Park.

The win gives Pulaski a 10-8 record in the East Division, one game behind division leading Burlington who come to town Thursday and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday the River Turtles host Greeneville.

It was Pulaski’s second straight win.

Gametime Thursday is 7 p.m.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague)

Batters – BLU AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS RF 2 2 0 0 3 0 .250 .785 2B 4 3 2 1 0 0 .326 .976 SS 5 1 1 2 0 1 .300 .915 1B 4 2 3 5 0 0 .289 1.030 3B 4 0 1 0 0 1 .208 .734 DH 3 0 0 0 1 1 .083 .586 C 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 .512 CF 3 1 0 0 1 1 .114 .393 LF 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 .842 Totals 33 9 8 8 5 5

BATTING 2B Tate Jr. (4, Knoll). HR Campbell 2 (3, 4th inning off Kwasny, 0 on, 1 out, 6th inning off Bilderback, 1 on, 1 out); Guerra (2, 9th inning off Knoll, 0 on, 2 out). TB Campbell 9; Gonzalez; Guerra 5; Niedzwiedz; Tate Jr. 2. RBI Campbell 5 (11); Guerra (8); Tate Jr. 2 (8). 2-out RBI Guerra; Tate Jr. 2; Campbell 2. Team RISP 4-for-5. Team LOB 3. BASERUNNING CS Decker (2, 2nd base by Kwasny/Ricketts). PO Decker (1st base by Kwasny). FIELDING E Tate Jr. (2, throw); Niedzwiedz (2, throw); Kelley (1, throw).

Pitchers – BLU IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 3.2 5 5 5 2 2 1 5.06 1.1 2 1 1 3 1 0 1.17 2.0 2 0 0 1 0 0 10.13 1.0 2 4 2 2 2 0 6.75 Totals 8.0 11 10 8 8 5 1