Pulaski on Main Selected to Participate in Mobilizing Virginia Main Street Program Cohort

Training focuses on community revitalization, organizational development and capacity building

Town of Pulaski – Pulaski on Main is joining the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) 2025-26 Mobilizing Main Street Program. This two-year cohort-based program will provide the framework for targeted organizational development support to Exploring Main Street (EMS) communities interested in pursuing Advancing Virginia Main Street (VMS) designation and Main Street America accredited status.

“As President of Pulaski on Main, I am thrilled about the momentum this Mobilizing Main Street achievement brings to our community,” said Samantha Broussard, President of Pulaski on Main and Main Street business owner. “It marks a new chapter of growth and collaboration, providing valuable resources and recognition for Main Street. The training and experience gained from this cohort will be invaluable for the Town of Pulaski’s Main Street revitalization efforts, ensuring a stronger, more vibrant future for our town.”

Pulaski on Main is a grassroots organization dedicated to revitalizing Town of Pulaski’s Main Street. By supporting small businesses and fostering community engagement, PoM acts as a hub for collaboration and growth. PoM has spearheaded projects such as the “Pulaski” mural and LOVEWorks sign on Washington St., and the first interactive mural in the Wings of Change series. They continue to coordinate The Marketplace, giving micro businesses the opportunity to sell to the public, as well as Together on Main meetings to facilitate collaboration between Main Street Businesses.

“On behalf of the Town of Pulaski, I want to be one of the first to publicly say congratulations!” says Town of Pulaski Manager, Todd Day. “What an amazing accomplishment for Pulaski on Main and the Town of Pulaski. I have watched Pulaski on Main face great adversity over the last few months and still find a way to return triumphantly to obtain this recognition by DHCD. Pulaski on Main has my full support as they continue to help assure the possibility of a thriving Main Street and the realism of eventually obtaining the Advancing Virginia Main Street designation.”

“The Virginia Main Street program has been transforming communities for over 40 years, and it continues to be critical to economic development, small business growth and job creation across the Commonwealth,” said DHCD Director Bryan Horn. “VMS fosters local community development efforts while offering targeted support to participating organizations to ensure their future success in the Virginia Main Street program.”

For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vms.