Pulaski Police report thefts from vehicles

From Pulaski Police Department

During the early morning hours of May 17, 2026, an incident involving juveniles operating a stolen motor vehicle occurred in Christiansburg, Virginia. The suspects have since been apprehended, and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

During the course of the investigations, it was determined that the suspects entered multiple vehicles and stole various items while in possession of the stolen vehicle. It has also come to our attention that several vehicles in the Town of Pulaski were targeted during this timeframe on Twin Oaks Avenue and Cypress Avenue in the County of Pulaski.

Investigators believe these incidents occurred between midnight and 3:15 a.m. on May 17, 2026.

The Pulaski Police Department is urging all residents in the affected areas to inspect their vehicles for any signs of damage or missing property. Citizens are also encouraged to review any available home surveillance or security camera footage from the listed timeframe.

If you observe suspicious activity, the suspects attempting to enter your vehicle, or any related activity on surveillance footage, please report it to the Pulaski Police Department, even if no items were taken or the suspects were unsuccessful in gaining entry.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Pulaski Police Department.

By authority of: M. D. Parmelee

Assistant Chief of Police