The Pulaski River Turtles began a week-long road trip in Kingsport on Tuesday by falling to the Axmen, despite a five-run rally in the top of the ninth.

That rally was overcome by the Axmen who scored a lone run in the bottom of the ninth for the win.

With the loss, Pulaski dropped to 3-3 on the season and into fourth place in the Appalachian League East Division.

The River Turtles return to Kingsport on Wednesday.