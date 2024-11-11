Pulaski River Turtles release 2025 schedule

Opening Night set for June 5th at Calfee Park



PULASKI, Va. – A new season of Pulaski River Turtles baseball is slated to begin Thursday, June 5th, at Calfee Park against the Kingsport Axmen. The Opening Night date marks the first time since 2022 that the Appalachian League season will begin at home in Pulaski.

Released today, the 2025 Pulaski River Turtles schedule includes 24 home games, with 13 home games in June and 11 home games in July, with the regular season finale scheduled for Wednesday, July 30th. In total, the 2025 schedule boasts 48 dates.

All home games will begin at 7PM with the exception of Sunday contests, which will feature first pitch at 5:30PM. A collection of promotional nights will accentuate the action-packed schedule, headlined by the return of Agriculture Night, Saddle-Up Sunday and Circus Night.

Information on season ticket packages, box seating, and individual game tickets for the 2025 season is forthcoming.

2025 will mark Pulaski’s 59th season fielding teams in the Appalachian League. The Pulaski River Turtles have earned three top-three finishes in the Appalachian League East Division dating back to 2021, including an East Division Championship in the inaugural season of the league’s collegiate wood-bat format. Pulaski has an overall record of 94-104 entering its fifth season of Appalachian League competition.

The 2025 home schedule is below.

2025 Pulaski River Turtles Home Dates

June 5-7: Kingsport June 28-29: Greeneville

June 11-12: Danville July 4-6: Elizabethton

June 17-18: Tri-State July 10-11: Tri-State

June 24-25: Bluefield July 15-16: Johnson City

June 26-27: Burlington July 19-20: Bristol

July 29-30: Bluefield

About the Pulaski River Turtles

Calfee Park opened in 1935 and was renovated for the organization’s first season under the ownership of the Shelor Motor Mile in 2015. The organization is celebrating its 59th season in the Appalachian League in 2025. Pulaski teams have a combined all-time record of 287-260 (283-252 regular season) in the Appalachian League, and boast five league championships: 1948, 1969, 1986, 1991, and 2013.