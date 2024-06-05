Pulaski wins again, 2-0 over Tri-State

The Pulaski River Turtles pounded out 12 hits Wednesday night in Huntington enroute to an 8-4 win over the Tri-State Coal Cats.

It was Pulaski’s second win in a row to start off the 2024 season.

Pulaski pitchers limited Tri-State to just four hits on the night.

Seth Buchanan led Pulaski at the plate with a triple, three walks, two stolen bases and he scored three runs in the victory.

Pulaski (2-0) has the night off Thursday before their home opener Friday night at 7 p.m. in historic Calfee Park against the Bluefield Ridge Runners (2-0).