Pulaski’s new Food City opens doors

The long awaited grand opening of the Food City Market was celebrated at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 18. Presiding over the ribbon cutting was Pulaski Food City store manager, Andy Wilson, along with many Food City corporate members, community sponsors and local guests. The new state-of-the-art 54,200 square foot Food City market is located at the corner of Bob White Blvd. and E. Main Street in Pulaski.

By DANIELLE REID

Patriot Publishing

The long anticipated opening of the new Food City supermarket in Pulaski is now a reality! As of 8:00 am on Wednesday, June 19, the supermarket was open for business! The 54,200 square foot state-of-the-art market, located at the corner of Bob White Blvd. and Hwy. 99/East Main Street, has something for everyone’s taste and budget.

Ground breaking began in April 2023 and since then, locals have patiently watched the transition from removing a former manufacturing facility to the opening of the state-of-the-art market and Gas n’ Go fuel, including diesel fuel.

On Tuesday evening, a Food City Business After Hours reception and ribbon cutting was well attended by media and local, state and Food City corporate representatives. Guests were treated to department sampling and refreshments before the outdoor Flag raising, prayer of dedication and ribbon cutting ceremonies. Christina Cooper sang the National Anthem and God Bless America.

“We have served the residents of Pulaski and the surrounding county for the past 24 years, and we’re excited to provide our valued customers with a new state-of-the-art Food City to better serve their needs,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, during the ceremony.

Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce incoming president, Shay Dunnigan, was on hand to facilitate the ribbon cutting. “This new store means so much to the community and has been the topic of conversation for quite a while. People often network in a grocery store and what better place to do that than our new Food City? K-VA-T Food Stores have made a significant investment in Pulaski to bring employment opportunities, increased economy and high quality products. This is not just about opening a new store – it represents a new chapter in our community.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith concurred, adding “Food City could have dressed up (the old store) but instead wanted the people of Pulaski to go to a fresh new store by investing fully in our community and investing in Southwest Virginia.”

The trucks that transport Food City products are made at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Dublin.

The Pulaski Food City Store Manager, Andy Wilson, has been with Food City (K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.) since he was 14-years-old. “I began as a courtesy clerk in Abingdon and continued with Food City through high-school and college. Working with Food City is the only career I’ve had because I love the people and the company. We have a great team here, with 175 members. We are here to support and take care of the community who take care of us.”

During the ribbon cutting, Food City team members were as enthusiastic about the new store as the guests, commenting about how much they like the new features such as the Hot Bar serving daily specials (Monday – Italian, Tuesday – Tex-Mex, Wednesday – Asian, Thursday – Home Cookin’ and Friday – Fish Fry), the In-Store Made products, the Sandwich station and the inclusion of Starbucks Cafe.

Other features include in-store bakery and deli, where everything is made on-site, an Asian wok station, fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections, hickory wood smoker, fresh sushi, and large 38 café seating area.

Full-service meat and seafood departments offer top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and pre-marinated/seasoned oven ready products. In-house butchers are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

Expanded grocery, frozen food, and produce departments go well beyond the normal fare with a complete selection of gourmet, specialty, and vegan items.

The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days a week and offers a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

Rapid checkout service is provided by six check-out lanes and seven self-checkouts. Curbside pick-up, home delivery, and Doordash services are available for customers wishing to shop on-line. The location also includes a Food City Pharmacy, Gas n’ Go with diesel fuel, and dry ice for sale.

According to Lisa Phillips, Director of the Pulaski Food City Human Resources department, the new store added 75 positions during the transition from the previous store. There are a few more opportunities to join the Food City team, including Sushi chefs, front end managers, cashiers, baggers and experienced meat cutters. She explained that they cut their meats in-store and provide fresh gound meat daily. To inquire about employment opportunities, individuals can go to FoodCityCareers.com

“Our customers will find the same smiling faces, exceptional customer service and top-quality products they have come to expect from Food City, with expanded variety/selection and some exciting new services,” says Smith. “The key to the success of the Pulaski Food City store is to make people feel at home when they shop.”

Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 155 retail outlets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.