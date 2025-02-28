Pure Prairie League in concert at NRCC April 25

Country rock band Pure Prairie League (PPL) will perform Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at New River Community College in Dublin. The concert is part of the NRCC 2025 Concert Series.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. Reserved seating tickets are $42 in advance and available for purchase online only at www.nr.edu/concerts. Reserved tickets are $45 at the door. General seating tickets are $32 in advance and available online or in-person at the NRCC Business Office, 23 Godbey Hall, Dublin (cash and checks only for in-person sales). General seating tickets will be $35 at the door.

From their beginnings in the mid-60’s in Southern Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day unit featuring founding member and innovative pedal steel guitarist John David Call, propulsive drummer and vocalist Scott Thompson, keyboard master and vocalist Randy Harper, and featuring new members Jared Camic on bass and vocals, plus ace guitarist and vocalist Jeff Zona, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich history of one of country-rock’s pioneering forces for over 50 years.

Their first album – featuring the Norman Rockwell/Saturday Evening Post cover that introduced fans to PPL’s trademark cowpoke “Sad Luke” – has been hailed as a “major early influence in the emerging popularity of country rock music.” PPL’s second effort, the multi-platinum “Bustin’ Out” brought fans the Craig Fuller-penned “Amie,” along with a full LP of classic songs of the genre.

With 1975’s “Two Lane Highway” PPL began a streak of continuous classic albums, constant touring and growing prowess as a major concert draw, PPL has forged a legacy that has continued to flourish for over five decades. During the 70’s and 80’s PPL featured the contributions of several noteworthy members, including co-founder George Ed Powell, Cincinnati’s legendary Goshorn Brothers, Country Hall-of-Famers Gary Burr and Vince Gill, award-winning songwriter Jeff Wilson (three top-ten singles), as well as a host of guest appearances from Chet Atkins, Emmylou Harris, Johnny Gimble, David Sanborn, Eagle Don Felder, Nicolette Larson and many others.

Now in their sixth decade, Pure Prairie League continues to lead the way for the new generation of country rockers like Keith Urban, Wilco, Nickel Creek, Counting Crows and many more that cite PPL as one of their main influences.

Doors will open for the show at 6:30 p.m. For more information about this concert, visit www.nr.edu/concerts. Questions may be directed to Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625. NRCC is a Crooked Road, Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, affiliated venue.