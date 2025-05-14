Quesenberry leaves Fort Chiswell for job in Wilmington, N.C.

From Rodney Sports Now

The Fort Chiswell Pioneers are looking for a new head football coach.

Zane Quesenberry has stepped down as their football coach. He will be leaving for the Wilmington, NC area to teach and be an assistant football coach at North Brunswick HS.

His two years at Fort Chiswell produced a 6-16 record. He made the playoffs his first year at Fort Chiswell High School.

Quesenberry is a former assistant coach of the Pulaski County Cougars.