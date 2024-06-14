Quiet focus of show at Fine Arts Center

A quilt by Anne Panella of Pembroke depicts a winter sunset.

Noise and business surround us – social media, family, jobs … “Works by the Textile Artists of Virginia, now on display at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, can help us refocus on the Quiet around us,” explains Savannah Penven, program manager and curator at the center.

The featured artists present quilting and textile art featuring topics ranging from a winter sunset to the flight of a feather.

Meet some of the artists and members of the center at a reception on June 20, 5 to 7 p.m., or visit the show at the center’s Edna B. Love Gallery until Aug. 3.

The Fine Arts Center is located at 21 West Main Street in Historic Downtown Pulaski. It is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the center’s website at FACNRV.org, email at info@FACNRV.org, or call 540-980-7363.