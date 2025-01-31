April 20, 1945

January 25, 2025

Rachel Ruth Quesenberry Ross, 79, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ruth Quesenberry; her husband, Billy Ross; brother, Eugene Quesenberry; brother-in-law, Larry Armbrister; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Quesenberry.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck Gamblin (Tracy) and Don Gamblin (Denise); sister-in-law, Lois Quesenberry; sister, Carolyn Armbrister; twin brother, Richard Quesenberry; step-daughter and her husband, Mandy Keller (Ron); step-son and his wife, James Ross (Christy); grandsons, Troy Gamblin and Dustin Gamblin (Kimberly); great-granddaughter, Massey Gamblin; special friends and helpers, Jimmy Gravley, Toby at Agency on Aging, Kathy Surber, Donnie Atkins, and Sharon Dooley; and many other friends that helped on her journey.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lewis Gale Pulaski and the staff at the Shelia S Strauss Hospice House.

Per her request, there will be no public services held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made in her name to the Shelia S Strauss Hospice House, 4751 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA, 24017.

The Ross family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com