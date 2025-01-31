Rachel Ruth Quesenberry Ross
April 20, 1945
January 25, 2025
Rachel Ruth Quesenberry Ross, 79, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ruth Quesenberry; her husband, Billy Ross; brother, Eugene Quesenberry; brother-in-law, Larry Armbrister; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Quesenberry.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck Gamblin (Tracy) and Don Gamblin (Denise); sister-in-law, Lois Quesenberry; sister, Carolyn Armbrister; twin brother, Richard Quesenberry; step-daughter and her husband, Mandy Keller (Ron); step-son and his wife, James Ross (Christy); grandsons, Troy Gamblin and Dustin Gamblin (Kimberly); great-granddaughter, Massey Gamblin; special friends and helpers, Jimmy Gravley, Toby at Agency on Aging, Kathy Surber, Donnie Atkins, and Sharon Dooley; and many other friends that helped on her journey.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lewis Gale Pulaski and the staff at the Shelia S Strauss Hospice House.
Per her request, there will be no public services held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made in her name to the Shelia S Strauss Hospice House, 4751 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA, 24017.
The Ross family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.