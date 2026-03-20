Racing returns to Pulaski County

It has been nearly 3 years since the Pulaski County Motorsports Park has heard the roar of racing engines. But that all changes this weekend when the IHRA rolls into town!

Pulaski County will host the first-ever, IHRA Stock Car Series event this Saturday, March 21st with the IHRA 225 featuring

Pro Late Model and Late Model Sportsman divisions, and streamed live on Speed Sport 1. Gates open at 2:00PM and the first race starts at 6:15PM. Its a great way to welcome fans back to the iconic track and set the stage for a season of racing ahead!

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s event and can be purchased online at IHRA.com or at the gate. If you are in the area, come check out the racing at one of the most popular short tracks in the southeast!

And mark your calendar’s for April 25th, when local racing returns to the Pulaski County Motorsports Park. The first of nine local racing weekends, featuring divisions for Limited Late Model, Mod 4, Super Street, Stock FWD, and Crown Vic. Details will be posted on PulaskiCountyMP.com soon.