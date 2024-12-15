Radford City Council Honors Retirees

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

At its final meeting of the year on December 9th, Radford City Council approved resolutions honoring three individuals upon their retirement from the City. Honored were Councilman Bobby Davis, Parks and Recreation Director Greg Holbrook and City Manager David Ridpath.

Councilwoman Kellie Artrip read the approved resolution recognizing Councilman Davis for his work during his two year term. Davis acted as Council representative on several boards and commissions and was praised for his advocacy of the City, with regards to Radford’s parks and outdoor recreation. Davis was then presented with the approved resolution and a “Key to the City”. In his remarks to Council, Davis said the warmth he experienced in working with Council and the staff was as he described it “feels like family”. In addition to thanking the City, the Council and staff, Davis strongly advised citizens interested in serving on City Council to seek the office. He said that despite the hard work and amount of time required, “I don’t think you will ever regret doing it.”

Council next recognized Director Greg Holbrook for his forty-five years of service in the Parks and Recreation Department. In the approved resolution read by Councilman Seth Gillespie, Holbrook was recognized for his service in many positions in the department such as Park Aide, Youth Volunteer Coach, Athletic Coordinator, Parks and Recreation Supervisor, Interim Parks and Recreation Director and Parks and Recreation Director. He was also recognized for his involvement in various recreation leagues and tournaments such as the Dixie Youth League and the New River Valley Sandlot League. In addition, Holbrook was cited for his work on the Radford Recreation Center and his role in the development of the James Oakley Fields Playground project and the Hodge Field renovation project.

Upon receiving his resolution and a “Key to the City”, Holbrook said he had met many kids through the years and it was great to watch them grow up into “fine young men and women that has done a lot for Radford and will continue to do a lot for Radford.” He thanked the City for allowing him to be in the Parks and Recreation Department for many years and for making the commitment to build the Radford Recreation Center.

In the final presentation of the evening, retiring City Manager David Ridpath was recognized for his forty years of service to the City. In a resolution read by Mayor David Horton, Ridpath was recognized for the positions he held in the city including Assistant City Planner, Community Assistant Coordinator, Economic Development Coordinator, Director of Planning and Community Development, Assistant City Manager and City Manager.

Ridpath was praised for his dedication to the City and for his mentoring of staff by instilling in them a sense of dedication, service and integrity in performing their duties, and for developing a “family-like atmosphere” with close knit relationships and support for his employees. He was also recognized for his leadership in providing quality, reliable City services and for City investments in many areas such as public safety, commercial investment, recreation, public education and infrastructure improvements.

Upon receiving his resolution, Ridpath said of his career “It has been something that I have loved to do. Not too many folks get to be born and raised and live in their community. I thank you and I thank you all for your love of Radford.”