Radford City Manager, Ridpath to retire

RADFORD – Radford City Manager, David Ridpath, is retiring effective January 1, 2025. Ridpath rose throughout city administration over a course of 40 years of service, before becoming Radford’s Chief Executive Officer in January, 2010.

Ridpath’s fifteen years as manager have been marked by investment in public safety, commercial investment and revitalization, recreational tourism enhancements, and public education and infrastructure improvements. From the expansion of the Fire Department to include EMS service to the renovation of the former box factory into a new Public Safety building, Ridpath’s passion for community safety shines. Recreational improvements such as the addition of sports fields and outdoor special events showcase the growth in leisure services. Radford is known for quality, reliable service and that is thanks to Ridpath and his investment in staff and the community.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve my hometown for the past 40 years. It is ironic that I began my career with the development and construction of the Radford Industrial Center in the 1980’s and will end it with the ramp up of the West Radford Commerce Park in the 2020’s. Radford is a super community with so much opportunity, beauty, and assets, as well as a supportive and engaged City Council and excellent staff”.

Ridpath has served the city in several roles over the years including Assistant City Manager for eight years, Community Assistance Coordinator (Public Information), Economic Development Director, as well as Community Development Director. He has served on several City boards and regional agencies, as well as been a member of the International City Management Association and the Virginia Local Government Managers Association.

“Radford will forever be indebted to David Ridpath for his lifelong dedication to this community and our citizens. David has been the lynchpin in our success, building opportunities and serving as a steady hand to help guide us through uncharted and rough times. No one has given more time and personal energy to Radford and it shows in every corner of the community,” said Mayor David Horton.

“I always felt a calling to public service from very early as the City Manager for Youth in Government Day at Radford High School, leading to my Business and Public Administration degree in college, as well as every day throughout my career. People are in things together and make a difference together. Our community has been through a lot in my tenure with the closing of the foundry, a pandemic, and financial challenges, as well as economic and infrastructure growth and improvements. Radford is unique in many ways being one of 12 local governments in the state operating a utility system, provides an abundance of quality services, general and special functions, as well as enterprise service

operations. I hope I will have contributed to making Radford prosper economically, as a good place to develop and do business, customer friendly, as well as a great place to work, live, and play,” said Ridpath.

Ridpath has always carried the hearts of those who serve in the City of Radford with him. He instills not only a sense of dedication to community, service, and integrity in his people, but mentors staff by defining key attributes in everyone that will help further their career. Leading from the front, Ridpath fosters a family like atmosphere with close knit relationships and support for fellow employees.

“I want to express my gratitude to David and his over 40 years of public service, here in the City of Radford. Your dedication, hard work, and love for Radford are appreciated by all. It has been an honor and privilege to work with you over the last 2 years. I wish you nothing but the best in your retirement. Radford is a better place for your years of service. Thank you,” said Vice-Mayor Gillespie.

“Much has changed over the 40 years moving from a textile and foundry community to one of technology, advanced manufacturing, and excellent education as a Bobcat and Highlander. Radford has everything to offer. It will be hard to put the brakes on from the 24/7 lifestyle in public service. I appreciate every moment and opportunity provided to serve Radford”.

Mayor Horton stated, “Radford is a better place to live, work, and play thanks to David’s diligence and tireless efforts. We cannot thank him enough for his service and wish him the very best as he transitions to a well-deserved retirement and the next chapter of his story as one of Radford’s favorite sons.”

Ridpath’s legacy will be unwavering dedication to Radford from the citizens of the community to the staff that he serves alongside. Radford is a better place with a bright future thanks to Ridpath’s leadership.