Radford Highlanders Festival returns Saturday with heavyweight games, music and clan gatherings

RADFORD – The Radford Highlanders Festival is an all-day celebration of Scots-Irish heritage, equal parts athletic spectacle, live music and community gathering, set against the backdrop of Radford University’s campus. Spectators will see the heavyweight traditions of the Scottish Highlands on full display, including the caber toss, stone put, weight throws and sheaf toss, along with a dedicated stone-lifting competition.

As Highland Games lead and professional athlete Johnathan Harding said, “at this year’s festival we’ll see Highland Athletics, Stone Lifting, and music. All of these are rooted in Scottish and Celtic culture, but also have evolved to fit with modern audiences, athletes, and musicians.”

Those roots run deep. The heavy events reflect centuries-old tests of strength and skill, while stone lifting echoes clan rites in which young people proved readiness and character by hoisting named “stones of strength.” Harding says visitors will recognize the blend of tradition and modern sport: the throws and lifts trace a lineage that helped inspire elements of today’s track and field, yet remain uniquely Highland in format, culture and showmanship.

Between competitions, festivalgoers can wander vendor rows, visit clan tents, sample traditional fare and catch high-energy sets that fuse bagpipes, whistles and fiddle with contemporary sounds. It’s designed to be welcoming to first-timers and faithful fans alike.

“It’s fun. It’s a unique games with an awesome venue,” Harding said. “If you’ve never been to a highland games event before, this is a great introduction, and if you have been to a highland games event before, this is a special one.”

When: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (main program runs throughout the day)

Where: Radford University – Moffett Field/Lawn, 801 E. Main St., Radford, VA 24142.

Headline entertainment & set times (Moffett Stage):

Tartan Terrors: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Ally the Piper: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.

Core competitions & ceremonies:

Highland Games begin: 9 a.m. (Moffett Lawn)

Opening Ceremonies (Massed Band Performance & Clan March): Noon (Moffett Lawn)

Additional music stages:

Clocks Plaza Stage: Iron Saddle (11 a.m.), Copy Cat Syndrome (1 p.m.), Johnny Cake & the Lunch Truck (2:15 p.m.)

On the Plaza (pipes & drums): Virginia Highlands Pipes & Drums (9:30 a.m.); Radford University Highlanders Pipes & Drums (10:30 a.m.); Appalachian Highlanders Pipes & Drums (1:30 p.m.); Appalachian Piping Academy (2:30 p.m.)

Demonstrations: