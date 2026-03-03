Radford native considered for Medal of Honor

By DAVID QUESENBERRY

Patriot Publishing

Radford City Council at its February 23rd meeting, learned that a Radford native is now being considered for the Medal of Honor.

Prior to the start of the meeting, American Legion Vice-Commander Dana Jackson told Council that the Navy Cross awarded to the late John Ripley in 1972 has been approved by the House of Representatives to be upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

Following the House’s approval, the Senate will consider the award. “This has been a process of 54 years to accomplish; numerous petitions, letters to Congressmen not just from individuals, but from numerous veteran’s organizations: the American Legion, the VFW, the Fleet Reserve Association, the Marine Corps League and others” he said. As the award is considered, Jackson said, Ripley would be the only man from Radford to receive this decoration and only the sixth recipient in Southwest Virginia. “I only have one regret” he said, “in that this couldn’t be done in his lifetime.”

Council also recognized the achievements of Radford High School students during the fall sports season. Students were recognized by a proclamation read by a Council member which was then approved by the entire Council.

Councilwoman Kelli Artrip read the proclamation for the Radford High School Girls Volleyball team who were crowned as Virginia High School League Class 2A State Champions. With a regular season record of 25 wins and 1 loss, the team swept the Region 2C Volleyball Tournament defeating three team to become tournament champions. The team next went to the Virginia High School State Class 2A Volleyball Championship Tournament where again the Bobcats defeated three teams to claim the state title.

Individual recognition went to Karen Adams as “Coach of the Year” and Mattox Adams as “Player of the Year” Mattox Adams, Jaylyn Holt and Brianna Dobbins were named all Virginia High School League Class 2A First Team All-State with Lillian Joyce named to the VHSL Class 2A Second Team All State. Councilwoman Kellie Artrip presented the team with their proclamation.

Councilman Guy Wohlford read a proclamation for the Radford High School Football team which celebrated the team making the Region Semi-Finals. Individual honors were given to Defensive Bach Pace Prioleau as Class 2 First Team All-State and Linebacker Cole Martin for Class 2 Second Team All-State.

Councilwoman Jessi Foster read the proclamation for the Radford High School Girls Cross Country Team recognizing the team’s 1st Place finish at the Three Rivers District Regionals where Cora Mosby took 1st place and Abigail Castleberry placed 2nd. The team was also recognized for its 2nd place finish in the Region 2C Championships where Abigail Castleberry finished first. At the Virginia Class 2 State Championships, the team finished in fourth place with Cora Mosby placing 4th. Team members included: Abigail Castleberry; Olivia Close; Macie Fenton; Aubrie Fuller; Caroline Gibbs; Camille Hildalgo; Lily Hyatt; Cora Mosby; Annabelle Schindler and Sophie Watson.

In other action, Council amended the contract with RTW, operator of the transit system, to clarify responsibility for insurance coverage for Radford Transit. Council also approved three appropriation ordinances as follows: $647,798 to establish a Crisis Intervention Center funded by the state; $332,588 for VDOT State of Good Repair Funding for Americans with Disability Act ramps and crosswalk upgrades; and $6,321 for the purchase of three laryngoscopes for Fire/EMS.

Council also conducted a closed session as permitted by the Code of Virginia for discussion of the award of a public contract and consultation with legal counsel.