Radford Police make burglary arrest

On February 8, 2024, Radford City Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Buckeye Lane located in the College Park neighborhood for a report of breaking and entering into a residence along with multiple car break-ins.

RCPD was able to develop, locate, and arrest the suspect on February 9, 2024, without incident.

Richard Allen Cherry, age 23, of Goodview, Virginia was arrested on one count of breaking and entering (18.2-89) and is currently held at New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond. Additional charges are pending as detectives complete their investigation.

The Radford City Police Department has recovered several pieces of unaccounted property that was found with the confirmed stolen property. RCPD is requesting anyone who has been the victim of a suspected car break-in or residential burglary in the College Park neighborhood or surrounding area is encouraged to contact the Sergeant Detective Cox at (540) 267-3711.