Radford selects Zach Chu as its next leader of the Highlander Men’s Basketball program

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University has found the next leader of its men’s basketball program, as the hiring of Zach Chu was made official by Director of Athletics Robert Lineburg on Sunday.

Chu will become the ninth head coach in the storied program’s history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zach as the ninth head coach in Highlander basketball history,” an excited Lineburg said. “Having been involved in college athletics and basketball for over 30 years, I have seen the game evolve firsthand. Zach was a member of Chris Mooney’s program at the University of Richmond and has worked alongside some of the most brilliant minds in basketball, including Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. He has also played a pivotal role in the growth of SMU basketball within the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). I am confident that Zach and his staff will bring a modern, innovative approach to Radford while building on the legacy of the great coaches who came before him.”

“We are delighted that Zach Chu has chosen to take the next step in his career by agreeing to become the head coach of Radford University’s men’s basketball team,” said President Bret Danilowicz. “Zach’s relentless work ethic, data-driven strategy, and proven success at both collegiate and professional levels make him the right leader for this moment. His deep coaching roots and drive to improve both player and team performance provide him with an authentic ability to connect with our student-athletes. We are confident he will elevate our program and uphold Radford’s tradition of success on and off the court.”

A native of Dallas, Texas, Chu brings with him over nine years of experience in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and most recently served as the Chief Strategist for Men’s Basketball for SMU for the past season.

“The landscape of intercollegiate athletics is undeniably undergoing rapid change,” Chu said as he reflected on his new role with the Highlanders. “The traditional methods of building a program are far less relevant. I have strong conviction that an analytically driven strategy can create a distinct competitive advantage, particularly when applied end-to-end across a basketball program: from player evaluation, to portal management, to game strategy.”

“I am grateful that Robert and Dr. Danilowicz embrace a forward-looking mindset,” Chu added. “We can create an environment to facilitate success for our student-athletes which prioritizes their development both academically and athletically. From the top down at Radford, there’s a positive energy which drives a belief that we can take a differentiated approach and create sustainable success.”

While at SMU, Chu helped the Mustangs to a 23-10 record overall, which included a mark of 13-7 in conference play. The team advanced to the ACC quarterfinals and put itself in position to become a bubble team for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, all during the program’s first year in the prestigious power conference.

Prior to his role with the Mustangs, Chu served for three seasons on Carlisle’s staff with the Indiana Pacers as the Manager of Game Strategy and Analytics. While with the Pacers, the squad advanced all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2023-24. He also hit the sidelines as an assistant coach for Indiana’s summer league team for two summers in Las Vegas.

Before his time in Indiana, Chu served as an assistant coach for three years with the Texas Legends, the G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, followed by two seasons as the analytics liaison to Carlisle with the Mavs.

During Chu’s tenure with the Mavericks, the team achieved the most efficient offense in NBA history at the time with an offensive rating of 115.9 in 2020. His time with the Legends was highlighted by a 29-21 campaign in 2017-18, which led to the team’s second post season appearance all-time since moving to Texas.

Chu spent his first year in the NBA as a player development intern with the Los Angeles Clippers.

To go with his standout experience in the professional ranks, Chu has also traveled extensively as part of Nike’s grassroots basketball initiatives, which included eight trips to Asia as a coach and ambassador for the game of basketball. His experience included work with the Nike All-Asia camp in Guangdong, China and with the Chinese National Team in Beijing.

Chu graduated from the University of Richmond where he was a walk-on member of the men’s basketball team from 2011-15. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the institution in 2015.

A press conference and fan meet and greet to introduce Chu to Highlander Nation has been set for Wednesday, March 19 at 6 p.m. ET inside the Dedmon Center. Admission and parking are free of charge and the special celebration is open to both the general public and all media outlets.