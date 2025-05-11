Radford University celebrates class of 2025 at Spring Commencement

From Radford University

Under sunny skies on Moffett Lawn, Radford University celebrated nearly 1,400 graduates during its Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Commencement began with the Graduate Commencement and Hooding Ceremony on Friday evening, followed by the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Students were joined by proud family members, friends and faculty as they marked this milestone achievement.

This year’s graduating class includes 259 first-generation college students, with graduates ranging in age from 18 to 66, and representing eight states, Washington, D.C., and 12 countries outside the United States. The nursing programhad the largest number of students graduating from a single academic discipline.

Keynote speaker Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, a 2005 Radford alumnus and CEO of RIFE International, delivered an inspiring address that emphasized gratitude, resilience, and the enduring power of a Radford education.

“Twenty years ago, I sat where you are today, excited, hopeful but unsure about what was ahead,” Osei-Sarpong said. “Today, standing here with you, I feel the same, except now I have a few more scars, a little more wisdom and a lot of gratitude. This might be the most surreal moment of my journey, a full-circle moment that I wouldn’t have imagined would have come so soon.”

“To the Class of 2025, go out there and show them the Radford spirit.”

For more details about Spring Commencement, visit www.radford.edu/commencement.